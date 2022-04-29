26 injections stolen from emergency ward of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital

kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has lodged a complaint with Bowbazar police station after about 26 Factor VIII injections were stolen from the Emergency department of the hospital.



According to hospital sources, each injection costs around Rs 3,500. Factor VIII injections are administered to prevent bleeding in people having low levels of factor VIII.

It was learnt that one sister-in-charge in the emergency department of the CMCH noticed that a huge amount of drugs had gone missing from the second floor of the emergency building.

The matter was drawn to the notice of the medical college authorities. It is suspected one contractual worker of the hospital might have stolen the injections. The CMCH authorities looked into the matter initially but finally lodged a police complaint so that the culprits were arrested. The medical college authorities have urged the police to take prompt action against the accused. This is not the first time that drugs have been stolen from CMCH.

In June last year, a similar incident came to light where about 26 Tocilizumab vials, a life saving drug for Covid patients, were stolen from the hospital. The hospital authorities had also formed a probe committee that time. Controversy had been sparked off in the state that time as high priced Covid drugs were stolen.