2.55 cr attended 20K Duare Sarkar camps, 5th phase from today

Kolkata: The Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) campaign launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has witnessed an overwhelming response as 2.55 crore people attended over 20,000 camps across the districts for availing benefits of the various people friendly schemes of the state government.



The success of the campaign—that has already covered 4 phases—prompted the state government to launch the 5th phase, which will begin from Thursday.

It is slated to continue till February 8. The 4th phase of Duare Sarkar ended on January 24.

"In less than two months—since its launch on December 1 last year—75 per cent of the applications received at Duare Sarkar camps have already been processed successfully. The benefits have been reaching to the beneficiaries. Funds worth Rs 8700 crore have been released by the state Finance department for rendering services to the people through this initiative," state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata

Mukherjee said.

The highest number of people 76.26 lakh have availed Swasthya Sathi and over 50 lakh have derived benefits of caste certificates. As many as 13.39 lakh people have availed benefits of Khadya Sathi, while 2.98 lakh girls have availed Kanyashree.

"The Opposition particularly the BJP has been criticising this mammoth outreach programme of the state government. We leave it upon the people of Bengal to decide whether the Duare Sarkar programme has been successful or not," Mukherjee said.

He reiterated that there may be one or two stray instances where people have not got their desired services from the camps. "But that should not be more than 1 per cent," he added.

Dissemination of benefits for 11 services can be availed at Duare Sarkar camps, including Swasthya Sathi, Khadya Sathi, Caste Certificates, Sikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Aikashree, MGNREGA and Krishak Bandhu.