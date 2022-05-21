250th birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy to be celebrated across Bengal
KOLKATA: TThe 250th birth anniversary of the first modern man of India Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be held across the state in a befitting manner.
Trinamool Congress will hold meetings upto the block level. The ancestral house of Raja at Radhanagar has been repaired.
Ram Mohan Roy Reassessment Society and Society for Ram Mohon Roy Reappraisal at 250 have observed his 250th birth anniversary for the past one year.
The society is headed by renowned historian Dipesh Chakraborty. He has been assisted by Professor
Tanika Sarkar of JNU, Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee of Asoka University,
Professor Rezinka Chowdhury of Centre for Studies in Social Science, Professor Urmila De Banerjee of Oxford University and Rabindrasangeet exponent Pramita Mullick.
A programme titled The musical universe of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be held at the Science City mini auditorium on May 30.
Apart from the Bramhasangeet the classical music which was prevalent in Ram Mohon's time will be sung.
The first half of the programme will deal with songs composed by Tansen, Adarang, Sadarang, Nidhubabu, kalidas Chattopadhyay ( kali Mirza) which had influenced Raja.
The second part will deal with songs composed by Ram Mohan.
The third part will deal with songs composed by those who had been influenced by Ram Mohan.
On May 27 and 28 a two day conference will be held in the city titled Many World of Ram Mohan Roy.
The conference will be held at Jadunath Bhavan Museum and Research Centre at 10, lake Terrace.
Historians from several universities abroad will take part in the conference.
