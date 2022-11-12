250 candidates get letters of recommendation from SSC

KOlkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission, popularly known as School Service Commission (SSC), on Thursday gave letters of recommendation to 250 candidates during the counseling process.



The process for the appointment of vocational and physical education teachers at the upper primary level in schools took place at the new office of SSC in Salt Lake. On the first day, 278 male candidates for work education were called.

According to SSC chairman Siddhartha Mazumdar, out of the 278 candidates, 27 were absent and one refused to take the recommendation letter. Thus, effectively 250 candidates got their letters.

The counseling process for female candidates took place on Friday. The SSC had called 303 candidates with work education as their subject. Counseling for physical education candidates will be held on November 12, November 14 and November 16.

The state School Education department created 1,600 supernumerary posts — 850 posts for Physical Education and 750 posts for Work Education — to absorb all wait-listed but yet un-recommended candidates for the subjects of physical education and work education of first State Level Selection Test (SLST) for recruitment as assistant teachers in Physical Education and Work Education for upper primary level classes in government-aided or sponsored schools.