250-bed Covid care facility at Salt Lake Std

KOLKATA: A 250-bed Covid care facility has been thrown open for people at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake on Friday. It has come up through a joint initiative of the state government and the AMRI Hospital Group.



This facility has been added to the system to meet the demands of beds amid the rise in Covid cases. It will function like an off-site hospital with general beds, single and double bed cabins. There is also a facility of piped oxygen supply for each bed.

In another development, the city is soon getting two more Safe Homes. One would be set up at Great Eastern Hotel and the other at Geetanjali Stadium. There will be more than 350 beds in these two Safe Homes.

The state government has tied up with various private organisations to open these Safe Homes so that people infected with Covid do not face any difficulty in availing a bed. A 153- bed Covid care facility was inaugurated earlier at Kishore Bharati Stadium.

Safe Homes are coming up across the state in various civic areas. Following the instruction from the state government, North 24-Parganas district administration has started setting up an oxygen plant in Ashokenagar.

"Works will start from Saturday and it will have a capacity of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute," said Sumit Gupta, DM North 24-Parganas. The new plant will ensure uninterrupted oxygen to the Ashoke Nagar State General Hospital which had already been converted into a Covid hospital with 80 beds. It will soon get 70 more beds.

MLA Ashoke Nagar, Narayan Goswami said a 100 bed Safe Home has been set up at Ashoke Nagar Netaji Centenary College where doctors and nurses would be available round the clock. It would be thrown open to people from Sunday, Goswami said.