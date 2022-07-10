25-yr-old from Bengal dead; Nabanna opens control room, lists 65 names

Kolkata: A woman hailing from Baruipur in South 24-Parganas, West Bengal, died in the flash flood that resulted from a cloudburst near Amarnath on Friday. The state administration on Saturday opened a control room connected with the Jammu and Kashmir government for the rescue of pilgrims from West Bengal.



Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Shocked and stunned by the Amarnath disaster. Sincere condolences to kins of the victims, solidarity to the trapped and stranded. Opened control room in Nabanna (O33-22143526), activated our Delhi RC (Resident Commissioner) office, connected J&K government for rescue of pilgrims from Bengal. All help will be extended to our affected families."

According to sources, the 25-year-old victim, identified as Barsha Muhuri, had left for the pilgrimage along with two family members on July 1. Her mother, Nivedita Muhuri and her uncle Subrata Chowdhury, who were accompanying her have been injured.

The family came to know about her death on Saturday morning. According to sources, the woman was trying to save her mother and was swept away.

The matter has been reported to local MLA Biman Banerjee, who is also the Speaker of the Assembly. The family has been assured of all help by the state government and safe transportation of the victim's family members.

Some other tourists from Bengal are also stranded in Amarnath, which includes about 12 tourists from Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district. The district administration has been able to contact them and all of them are safe, informed a senior official from Nabanna.

Among the three persons in Ultadanga and its adjacent areas who had gone to Amarnath, Dibyendu Roy has been contacted by his family on Saturday morning, while the whereabouts of two others – Bimal Mondal and Manoj Mitra – have not been found till reports came in last.

At ward 32, which covers parts of Ultadanga and Kankurgachi, three people had gone for pilgrimage.

Bipul Ghosh from Lake Town who had gone on a trip with his friends was at a base camp after being rescued. Some other tourists from the state are also in that camp. "We have taken it up with our counterparts there and are trying to bring back the stranded tourists as quickly as possible," a senior Nabanna official said. The total number of pilgrims from the state has not been determined yet. The incident took place on Friday when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath. Till now, 16 people are dead and 40 reported missing. The jawans have evacuated 15,000 people so far.