25 spots feature in revised list of containment zones under KMC area

Kolkata: As many as 25 locations in the city have been notified in the revised list of containment zones of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area on Wednesday. Borough 3 has eight such zones — the highest number in the city, followed by Borough 8 and Borough 9 in South Kolkata with three containment zones each while Borough 12 and 16 account for two containment zones each. Five slums in the city have also figured among the containment zones.



Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Phoolbagan and the adjacent areas located under Borough 3 have more than 50 positive cases with the slum at 20/1N, Motilal Basak Lane in Kankurgachi, the complex of P 12 Kankurgachi, CIT Scheme VIII M, the entire slum at Adhar Chandra Das Lane and Arif Road at Ultadanga, the Karbagan slum at Ultadanga Main Road, the Dutta Bagan slum at Jawaharlal Dutta Lane, multiple premises at 34L & 64 Suren Sarkar Road in Phoolbagan and Taran Krishna Naskar Lane crossing with Chaulpatty Road in Beliaghata figure in the containment zone list.

Three places in Bhowanipore — the complex at 19 A, Sarat Bose Road, Chakraberia Road (49B, 36A, 44/8/1B, 12 A) both under ward 70 and 55A, Dr Sarat Banerjee Road under ward 90; three places in Alipore — Satyam Towers — 64A, Alipore Road, the complex at 5B Judges Court, the complex at 1, Belvedere Road, two places in Kasba — 76 to 157 Dr. GC Bose Road and 85 to 158 Swinhoe Lane, two places in ward 109-138, Purbalok (Mukundapur) and multiple premises at Sammilani Park, 8/C, 3A and 4/1D, Haripal Lane at Burtolla, 2 No Bijoygarh, 138 Raja Rammohan Sarani ( 46/57, 57, 104, 96A. 106/2A) at Amherst Street, Baidyapara High School to 46/1, Bhuban Mohan Roy Road (multiple premises) at Behala Sakherbazar, 51 Pragati Pally to 245C MG Road near Haridevpur, 32, 67B and 5/7 Balaram Dey Street at Girish Park and Linton Street to Vidyapith School in Beniapukur are in the containment zone.

A senior KMC official said minimum ingress and egress will be allowed in the containment zones. "People should be more careful in these zones, wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Civic volunteers will be engaged for delivery of medicines and other essentials in the containment zones," he added.