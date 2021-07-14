25% rise in safe axle weight for goods vehicles

KOLKATA: The state Transport Department on Tuesday approved implementation of the 'Revised Safe Axle Weights for Goods Vehicles.' The implementation of the revised rule will now allow a 25 per cent increase in maximum safe axle weight for goods vehicles plying in Bengal.



"We are allowing Revised Safe Axle Weights for Goods Vehicles in the state with immediate effect," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, after conducting meeting with truck operators at West Bengal Transport Corporation Maidan tent.

The Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations (FWBTOA) has been demanding the implementation of revision in the carrying capacity for goods vehicles which was introduced by the Central government in 2018.

"We are grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Transport minister Firhad Hakim. As the rule for the goods vehicles was not upgraded in the state till now, it led to huge losses to the truck operators," said Sajal

Ghosh, general secretary of FWBTOA.

He reiterated that trucks registered in other states were allowed entry to Bengal with 2.5 to three tonnes of extra loads. However, trucks having registration within the state, had to operate with lesser loads till the time they were within the city limits.