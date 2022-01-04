25 micro-containment & containment zones in city

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday announced 25 containment and micro-containment zones across the city with flats, apartments and standalone buildings dominating the list.



Three safe homes are also opening up in the city from Tuesday evening. Pratidin safe home will have 200 beds, one at Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba will have 100 beds while the third at Harekrishna Seth Lane will run with 50 beds.The decision regarding containment zones and safe homes was taken at a high-level meeting at KMC in presence of Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, senior officials of the Health department of KMC and other concerned departments.

The highest number of such containment zones – 10 are located under Borough VII, Silver Spring complex on EM Bypass, Active Acres at DC Dey Road in Tangra, Brindaban Garden at Christopher Road are some of the well known complexes that are in the containment list.

As many as 7 addresses in Loudon Street, 6A Short Street, 25B,26, 28B Shakespeare Sarani, 4 addresses at Ballygunge Park Road, 3,5A Mayfair Road have also figured in the list.

In Borough III- 71 to 71/3, Canal Circular Road (Prosad Exotocia) flat and Swarmani Complex at 33 A Canal Circular Road are in the list as are two slums located in 190 to 194 Manicktala Main Road and P13 CIT Road Scheme V.

Interestingly, four hostel addresses under Borough XVI including two of IIM Kolkata features in the containment list. Lake View Hostel at Joka and New Hostel at Diamond Harbour Road are also in the list.

"The hostel authorities have been asked to take isolation measures of the affected so that it does not spread among other students," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Hakim added that flats, standalone buildings and complexes that primarily belong to the upper middle class have been the most affected while cases are minimum in slums.

Three complexes under Borough XII- 30/8 Rajdanga Main Road, 783 Anandapur (Urbana) , E 28 Sammilani Park have also come under containment.

A single flat at Mayurbhanj Road and the Ideal Tower flat at 57, Diamond Harbour Road both under Borough IX and a flat at 23 A, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue under Borough VIII have also come under containment.

The civic body will also take up sanitisation and awareness in markets, busy roads.

"We have asked the Market department to take necessary measures to ensure 'No Mask No Sale' in the markets with assistance from Kolkata Police. The police have been asked to be strict against purchasers or sellers if they do not wear masks. Hawkers will not be allowed to do business if they do not wear masks," Hakim added.