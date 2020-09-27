25 Madhyamik students felicitated

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation Limited (WBSCHFL) felicitated students who excelled in the Class X board exams on Saturday.



"We are extremely happy to be able to felicitate the students who braved all odds and scored high marks. We have started this initiative from this year," said Asis Chakraborty, chairman of WBSCHFL, after the felicitation ceremony and 38th Annual General Meeting of the federation held at Subarna Banik Samaj Hall. The federation's September-October bulletin was also released on the occasion.

He reiterated that WBSCHFL had given a cash prize of Rs 2000, certificate of merit, sweets boxes, school bags, pens and a book each to 25 students who secured more than 500 marks in their Madhyamik exam this year.

While seven students from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Serampore were felicitated at Subarna Banik Samaj Hall on Saturday, the rest 17 students from different districts were awarded from WBSCHFL branches on Friday.

"We have decided to felicitate more number of students next year. We have planned to felicitate Madrasah Board students as well as Higher Secondary students from 2021," said Tapendra Mohan Biswas, vice-chairman, WBSCHFL.