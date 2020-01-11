25 injured as bus turns turtle at Gangasagar

Kolkata: At least 25 persons including some pilgrims returning from Gangasagar were injured after a bus turned turtle at Rudranagar in Sagar Island on Saturday morning.



According to sources, on Saturday morning around 12 pilgrims were returning to Kochuberia Ghat to avail vessel services after offering puja at Kapil Muni's ashram. To reach Kochuberia they availed a local bus along with other passengers. The bus started its journey from Sagar Island with 25 passengers.

After reaching Rudranagar, the driver of the bus lost control over the bus and it went down in a low land filled with water and turned turtle near Khudeguria culvert. Hearing the crash sound locals ran to the spot and started to rescue people trapped inside the bus.

All the injured passengers were rushed to Rudranagar hospital. Nine pilgrims has been admitted there as their condition is critical. Other passengers were discharged after treatment. Police have detained the driver.

It is alleged that the bus driver had flouted the speed norms and was driving dangerously.