25 inbound flights delayed as power cut continues at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: Around 25 inbound flights delayed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata on Friday morning due to power cut that took place on Thursday evening.



On Thursday around 6 pm, a CESC cable line was accidentally cut off during construction of Bimanbandar to Barasat metro project by the Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL). Since then heavy capacity generator sets were being used to supply power. But later at night as the generator sets tripped, power supply to the terminal was disrupted.

On Thursday CESC engineers faced difficulties during restoration work due to water logging at the spot. On Friday morning, the accumulated water was cleared and leakages in the drainage system were fixed and restoration work started.

According to CESC, the main power supply that provides power to ATC, runway and other technical wings was not affected. Only the connection to the terminal was disrupted.

At present limited services are functioning in the terminal as baggage screening, lift and few other services have been

stopped.

The baggage screening and security check are being done manually.

Meanwhile, the CESC that provides electricity supply at the airport informed that the power supply is expected to be restored by Friday night.