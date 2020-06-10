25 acres of land being developed as Industrial Growth Centre in Falta

Kolkata: The state government is developing Industrial Growth Centre on 25 acres of land at Falta Sector-V in South 24-Parganas.



West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) is developing the basic infrastructure of the industrial growth centre.

This is the nineteenth industrial growth centre that is being set up by WBIIDC.

The existing centres are situated both in north and south Bengal at places including Bishnupur, Bolpur, Cooch Behar, Dabgram, Haldia, Kalyani, Kharagpur, Malda, Raninagar, Uluberia and Falta sector III and IV.

Apart from a few plots at the growth centre in Malda, all the industrial parks are left with no more space. Units of food processing, packaging, printing and garment industries are present in all the industrial growth centres.

"In such a scenario, the state government has decided to develop another industrial growth centre and it will come up on 25 acres of land at Falta Sector V," said an official.

The work to develop the basic infrastructure before allotting plots in lease for a long term to set up industries is going to start soon.

"The work has got delayed due to the lockdown. However, we are trying to complete it as early as possible," the officer said.

"It would take one year time to make the industrial growth centre ready for commercial undertakings to set up their units," the officer added.

WBIIDC is soon going to start construction of roads at the industry growth centre. At the same time, the work of ensuring power supply, street lights, arrangements for sufficient supply of water and other needed infrastructure will also be carried out.

With a series of steps taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government, the state has witnessed a massive growth in micro, small and medium scale industry. Production of MSME goods has gone up. Most importantly, foreign investment has also gone up by manifold in the past few years.

The unemployment rate in Bengal is also lesser than that of in the country. The Bengal Global Business Summit every year has helped in attracting investment in the state.