24K constables, 2,400 Sub-Inspectors to be recruited in next 3 years: CM

Kolkata: Providing jobs to at least 1,543 youths including former KLO and Maoists, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that at least 24,000 constables and 2,400 Sub-Inspectors will be recruited in the next



three years.

Banerjee, who is also the state's Home minister, announced a series of benefits for the rank and file that include bringing them under the Swasthya Sathi health scheme for providing a health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year to each of their families.

While addressing a programme —Jagroto Bangla— at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee also announced that the leave compensation pay up to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police will be increased to 60 days from 52 days.

"This will encourage them to work," Banerjee said, expressing her gratitude towards police personnel for their relentless service at the time of COVID. "They have donated blood when blood banks turned dry during the pandemic. Around 16,000 police officers got affected by COVID and the disease had claimed lives of 75 to 80 police personnel," she said.

The state Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, Finance Secretary Manoj Pant, DGP Virendra, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma, ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh and other senior police officers were present in the programme.

"At present, they get coverage under West Bengal Mediclaim Insurance Policy. Maximum six members of a family of police personnel get coverage from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh. The coverage is Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh for their support forces. So, it is better to bring them under Swasthya Sathi that ensures coverage of Rs 5 lakh for a family every year," Banerjee said after directing the concerned officers to ensure that personal accident policy for death and permanent disability of a police personnel be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The same for the supporting forces would be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh.

On Thursday, jobs were provided to 537 and 411 former members of KLO and Maoists respectively. Jobs were also provided to the next to the kin of 36 people who were killed in activities of extremist groups and 499 youths, who are the winners of Jangalmahal Cup.

Banerjee on Thursday also virtually inaugurated Adibasi Bhavan and Lepcha Bhavan at Rajarhat Newtown, Akansha Bhavan, Bonorini Market Complex at Bonhooghly, Rampurhat Jitendralal Pouromandir Town Hall and 'Mahatoron' at Tarapith.