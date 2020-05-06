2,455 tests in last 24 hrs, toll 68

Kolkata: The State government leaving no stone unturned has undertaken several measures to combat Corona, and in its effort to fight the pandemic the government ensured



2,455 tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number to 27,571 till date when total death stands at 68 with 7 in the past 24 hours while total positive cases in the state at present is 1,344.

Corona tests conducted has gone up manifold and with the increase in the number of laboratories at present tests per million population is 306. Percentage of positive cases out of samples tested is 4.87.

While providing the COVID-19 related data on Tuesday, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "As many as 85 people tested positive in the past 24 hours. So far 1,344 people have got infected to the disease while 940 of them are at present undergoing treatment."Till Tuesday, 264 people were discharged after they got cured of the disease and the discharge rate stands at 19.64 per cent.

On Tuesday's COVID-19 Health bulletin, the state Health and Family Welfare department has mentioned both the total deaths due to COVID-19 and total deaths due to co-morbidity. It has been stated that so far deaths due to COVID-19 are 68 while deaths due to co-morbidity stood at 72.

There are at present 4,712 people in government quarantine facilities and 5,561 are in home quarantine. Till date 16,727 and 64,625 people were released from government quarantine and home quarantine respectively. The state government has started giving COVID-19 Health bulletin in a new format from Monday onwards

after ironing out all gaps related to COVID-19 figures by

ensuring update of real-time data. In connection with the issue of difference in data of the Centre and that of the state, the

Home Secretary said that he cannot give any information in this regard as the Centre's data was not with him. "But the state government is ensuring truthful and transparent sharing of data," Bandyopadhyay said.

In connection with containment zones in the state, the Home Secretary said it will change dynamically and district administration has been directed to keep updating the changes. When asked about the high rate of infection in Kolkata, Bandyopadhyay said that it is not only about Kolkata. Similar is the scenario in almost all metropolitan cities where the density of population is too high.