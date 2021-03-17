242 discharged in the past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Bengal government has so far carried out 88,57,386 Covid sample tests till Tuesday out of which 17,042 were performed in the past



24 hours. Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has gone

up to 255 on Tuesday from what remained at 251 on Monday.

The total tally of infected people has reached 5,78,853 in Bengal so far till Tuesday. Around 5,65,398 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 242 patients have been

discharged in the past 24

hours. The Covid recovery

rate stood at 97.68 percent on Tuesday. The percentage

of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.54 on Tuesday.

Two people have died across Bengal in the past 24 hours with North 24-Parganas and Howrah registering one death each.

No death was reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Around 3,109 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,521 people so far. Kolkata has seen 97 fresh cases in

the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,687 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,112 out of which 62 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 13 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,397.

Hooghly has witnessed 12 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,779. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,146 Covid cases so far out of which 23 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,509 cases so far out of which 1 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 11 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,80,169 general queries till date out

of which around 674 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,84,469 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 15 out of which 202 people have been given

consultation in the past 24 hours. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds dropped at 4.10 on Tuesday. There are around 1,352 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals.