24 hours on, efforts underway to extinguish fire at warehouse

kolkata: Even after 24 hours, the fire that had broken out at the warehouse on the land of Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP) on Taratala Road was yet to be extinguished completely.



Due to excessive heat and pocket fire under the debris, five fire tenders were still at work till the time of filing of the report.

The fire broke out around 10 am on Saturday. It was brought under control using 22 fire tenders with the operation lasting for more than eight hours. The warehouse was stacked with inflammable articles that included spare parts of air conditioners and electronic goods, which resulted in the spread of fire. Sources informed that as the area was still hot and smoke could be seen coming out from the debris, it was being feared that the flames could be triggered again from the debris. Fire fighters were continuously spraying water on the areas from where smoke was emanating on Sunday.

On Saturday, Fire minister Sujit Bose alleged negligence on the part of SMP authority despite they had given the place on rent.

It had also beem alleged that there was no water source and due to that fire officials had to use water from the waterbody at Nature Park. Bose has also ordered a detailed probe to ascertain the cause of fire.