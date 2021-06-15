23 BJP MLAs ignore Suvendu's whip, do not turn up at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: Paying no heed to the "whip" issued by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, at least 23 BJP MLAs did not turn up to be a part of his delegation at Governor's house on Monday.



All BJP MLAs were directed to turn up at Raj Bhavan to submit a deputation to the Governor.

However, only 50 of them had turned up while reason behind the remaining 23 MLA's absence is not quite clear.

The Governor has also tweeted about the presence of over 50 Opposition MLAs to submit a memorandum regarding the law and order situation in the state.

He tweeted: "Over 50 Opposition MLAs expressed serious concern at lawlessness @MamataOfficial and partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention as the situation was sliding. Governor assured the MLAs and LOP @SuvenduWB that he will look into grievances of which he is aware."

Taking a dig at BJP as their 23 MLAs skipped the programme, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said: "Many of their MLAs did not turn up in their programme. BJP must probe to find out the reasons behind it".

With Adhikari's vow to push for an "anti-defection law", Roy said that the Governor has no role to play in this regard.

It needs mention that a day after Adhikari's claim came that not a single BJP MLA would leave the party, Mukul Roy had joined Trinamool Congress.