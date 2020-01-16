2,270 students receive degrees at Convocation ceremony of St Xavier's College

Kolkata: St Xavier's College Kolkata's Convocation ceremony held on Thursday saw around 2,270 under-graduate, post-graduate, PhD and BEd students being awarded degrees.



The varsity's 13th Convocation and Valedictory 2020 ceremony was presided over by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and was graced by Reverend Father Raphael Joseph Hyde, S J, Provincial of Calcutta Jesuit Province.

"It's a very privileged moment for me to cherish. It's an ode you have given me today. I will keep thinking about it for the entire year. My congratulations to you all," said Dhankhar, the chief guest, while unveiling the college magazine Xaverian 2020.

It might be mentioned that St Xavier's College, Kolkata, has secured the 10th rank in India Ranking 2019 for College, conducted by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a flagship programme of the MHRD, St Xavier's College has been selected as a participating institute.

It will be working in villages of South 24-Parganas, namely Bakeswar, Debipur, Magurkhali, Raghabpur and Shalpukur. The college, through knowledge transfer as well as community mobilisation, will bring sustainable rural development in these villages.

"We have over the period taken interpretation of Constitution converted Education as a Fundamental Right emanating from Article 21. It is hard to note that right has been exemplified by St Xavier's College. That's a great achievement," said the Governor.