2,270 students receive degrees at Convocation ceremony of St Xavier's College
Kolkata: St Xavier's College Kolkata's Convocation ceremony held on Thursday saw around 2,270 under-graduate, post-graduate, PhD and BEd students being awarded degrees.
The varsity's 13th Convocation and Valedictory 2020 ceremony was presided over by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and was graced by Reverend Father Raphael Joseph Hyde, S J, Provincial of Calcutta Jesuit Province.
"It's a very privileged moment for me to cherish. It's an ode you have given me today. I will keep thinking about it for the entire year. My congratulations to you all," said Dhankhar, the chief guest, while unveiling the college magazine Xaverian 2020.
It might be mentioned that St Xavier's College, Kolkata, has secured the 10th rank in India Ranking 2019 for College, conducted by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a flagship programme of the MHRD, St Xavier's College has been selected as a participating institute.
It will be working in villages of South 24-Parganas, namely Bakeswar, Debipur, Magurkhali, Raghabpur and Shalpukur. The college, through knowledge transfer as well as community mobilisation, will bring sustainable rural development in these villages.
"We have over the period taken interpretation of Constitution converted Education as a Fundamental Right emanating from Article 21. It is hard to note that right has been exemplified by St Xavier's College. That's a great achievement," said the Governor.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gangasagar a huge success16 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
MEA says China 'should refrain from raising Kashmir at16 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
JNU extends semester registration date till Jan 1716 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Nitish will lead NDA in Bihar polls: Amit Shah16 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from16 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT