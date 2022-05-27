22 Gram Panchayats, 4 Panchayat Samities & Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad polls on June 26

Darjeeling: The stage is all set for Panchayat general election to Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, the official notification for which will be published on Friday.



22 Gram Panchayats, 4 Panchayat Samities and the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad will be going to polls on June 26. There are 9 seats in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

There are 66 seats in total in the 4 Panchayat Samities under the Mahakuma (Sub Division.) Under the 4 Panchayat Samities there are 22 Gram Panchayats with a total number of 462 seats.

"Nominations will take place from May 27 to 2nd June. Scrutiny is on 4th June and withdrawal on 7th June," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Nominations will be from 11am to 3pm in the respective BDO offices and for the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad at the SDO office.

The draft publication of polling stations was published on Thursday. "After objections and suggestions, the final publication will be done on the 13th June" added the DM.

The date of counting has not been announced yet. For Matigara block counting will take place at Narasingha High School.

For Naxalbari at Hatighisha High School and for Kharibari block at Kharibari High School.

EVMs will be used for the polls. The total number of electors is 527938. "Training of polling personnel is being conducted. We have reserve polling personnel from Jalpaiguri and Uttar Dinajpur districts also. Security arrangement will be done as per our assessment," added the DM.

24 hours before the official notification of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA,) a protest rally was organized by the Bharatiya Gorkha Suraksha Parishad in Darjeeling.

"Many political parties and the public are protesting against the polls. The Government should defer it," stated SP Sharma of the Parishad. The Parishad has demanded that the State waive off the electricity charges that the people had not paid during the agitation period and that the Government withdraw criminal cases slapped on the agitators.