22 Gram Panchayats, 4 Panchayat Samities & Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad polls on June 26
Darjeeling: The stage is all set for Panchayat general election to Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, the official notification for which will be published on Friday.
22 Gram Panchayats, 4 Panchayat Samities and the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad will be going to polls on June 26. There are 9 seats in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.
There are 66 seats in total in the 4 Panchayat Samities under the Mahakuma (Sub Division.) Under the 4 Panchayat Samities there are 22 Gram Panchayats with a total number of 462 seats.
"Nominations will take place from May 27 to 2nd June. Scrutiny is on 4th June and withdrawal on 7th June," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.
Nominations will be from 11am to 3pm in the respective BDO offices and for the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad at the SDO office.
The draft publication of polling stations was published on Thursday. "After objections and suggestions, the final publication will be done on the 13th June" added the DM.
The date of counting has not been announced yet. For Matigara block counting will take place at Narasingha High School.
For Naxalbari at Hatighisha High School and for Kharibari block at Kharibari High School.
EVMs will be used for the polls. The total number of electors is 527938. "Training of polling personnel is being conducted. We have reserve polling personnel from Jalpaiguri and Uttar Dinajpur districts also. Security arrangement will be done as per our assessment," added the DM.
24 hours before the official notification of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA,) a protest rally was organized by the Bharatiya Gorkha Suraksha Parishad in Darjeeling.
"Many political parties and the public are protesting against the polls. The Government should defer it," stated SP Sharma of the Parishad. The Parishad has demanded that the State waive off the electricity charges that the people had not paid during the agitation period and that the Government withdraw criminal cases slapped on the agitators.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
HC allows Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for bail26 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Centre withdraws offer to sell 53% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
India fastest growing economy among G-20 countries: PM26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Govt mulls scrapping requirement of forest clearance for exploration...26 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Chief Minister, not Governor, to be Chancellor of state-run varsities26 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT