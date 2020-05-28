22 flights set to operate today

Kolkata: The domestic flight movement in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata will resume from Thursday.



On Thursday 22 flights will be operated including departure of 11 and arrival of 11 domestic flights. The first flight will depart from NSCBI Airport for Guwahati at 6:05 am. The arrival of first flight

from Delhi is scheduled at 6:50 am.

According to Airport Authority of India, passengers who would be boarding the flights will have to undergo a health screening.

The inbound passengers will also have to undergo the health screening process at the airport.

Passengers coming to Kolkata will be examined using thermal guns. If anyone is found symptomatic, then he will be handed over to state Health department for further course of

action.

Passengers who would be found asymptomatic will be allowed to go but have to

follow the protocol of the state Health department mandatorily.