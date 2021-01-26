22 cops from Bengal to be awarded on R-Day

Kolkata: Twenty two police officers from Bengal will be awarded the President's Police Medal and Police Medal for meritorious service on Republic Day this year.



Due to the pandemic situation, this year the awardees will not be attending the ceremony in New Delhi. The medals will be handed over to the awardees later by their unit heads.

Monoj Kumar Das, Assistant Commandant (Asst. CO) of the state Armed Police, 10th battalion and Sheikh Md. Kamaluddin, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central in Kolkata Police will be awarded with the President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

Neeloo Sherpa Chakraborty, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Organisation) is the only IPS from the state to be awarded with the Police Medal for meritorious service this year.

Apart from her, five Kolkata Police personnel including an ACP of the traffic department, an Inspector, a Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Constable will be awarded with the medal. From the state police, 14 police personnel have been selected for the medal as well.