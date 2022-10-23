21-yr-old dies of dengue in city, toll rises to 13

Kolkata: A 21-year-old youth, a resident of Purba Putiary under ward 114 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) died of dengue at a private hospital in Behala on Friday night. About 990 dengue cases were detected in Bengal on Saturday.



The victim, Sayan Ghosh Chowdhury, was suffering from fever since last Monday. As his health turned critical, he was admitted to a hospital on Thursday.

Around 13 dengue deaths have been reported from Kolkata so far in this season. More than 30 people have died of dengue so far in the state. More than 37,000 people have been affected by dengue. According to the health department figure, around 1,094 cases were reported from the state on Friday. Dengue tests have increased by 26 per cent in the state. Positivity rate of dengue has slightly dropped, Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidharth Niyogi said.

Around 6,680 people were affected with dengue across Bengal in the last one week. North 24-Parganas is the worst hit district as far as the total number of infected people is concerned. Around 1,627 people from North 24-Parganas have tested positive for dengue in the last one week. Hooghly registered around 676 dengue cases in the past seven days. In the case of Kolkata, around 596 fresh dengue cases were detected in the past one week.