21 minor girls rescued from red light area in Kulti, 25 arrested

kolkata: The police have rescued 21 minor girls from a red light area in Kulti, Asansol on Wednesday night and arrested 25 persons.



According to sources, recently West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) were tipped off about a few minor girls being forced into the flesh trade.After preparing a blueprint for the raid, WBCPCR informed Asansol Durgapur Police and district administration for necessary help.

On Wednesday night, a team of WBCPCR went to Kulti to conduct a raid at the red light area located in Lachipur area. The team, led by chairperson of WBCPCR, Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee, along with local police in presence of Commissioner of Police, Asansol Durgapur Police, Ajay Thakur and District Magistrate of West Burdwan, Vibhu Goyal conducted the raid and 47 woman were taken along. Later, about 21 women were found to be minors who were rescued.The minor girls were shifted to a home. The WBCPCR officials are interacting with the minor girls to find out, from where they were brought. Also, police are probing to find out who is involved in trafficking of the minor girls. It is suspected that the minor girls are being brought from other states who belong to poor families.