20,839 new cases reported; 129 fatalities in a single day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid spike stood at 20,839 on Thursday and the total infection tally in Bengal jumped up to 10,73,956 so far. The state has registered 129 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Around 12,857 people have so far died of Covid in the state.



As many as 19,181 patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 9,30,886. Covid recovery rate on Thursday remained at 86.68 percent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,30,213. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 9.56.

The state has so far carried out 1,12,39,416 sample tests out of which 70,473 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 129 death on Thursday, North 24-Parganas registered 25 and Kolkata has seen 39, South 24-Parganas 8, Howrah 9, Hooghly 8, West Burdwan 3, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 6, Purulia 1, Birbhum 4, Nadia 3, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 5, Jalpaiguri 8, Darjeeling 6.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,924 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,131. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,832 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,176 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,42,717 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,29,526. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,232 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 65,841. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,191 and 624 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 65,054 and 54,434 respectively.

In another development, the state Health department has constituted a 5-member committee to look into several issues relating to the supply of oxygen to various hospitals. The committee will also find out if various apparatus are properly supplied to the hospitals. It will also monitor if the district hospitals are facing any difficulties. A senior health official said that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. Some people are trying to create an artificial crisis by black marketing.

Health department directed the superintendents of all the hospitals to strictly adhere to the oxygen therapy protocol.

The hospital authorities have been instructed to deploy a ward sister who will monitor the oxygen management of Covid patients in the hospital. A designated official has also been appointed who will be responsible for overall management and supply of oxygen.

The state Health department on Thursday carried out vaccination on 1,39,187 people. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total 1,25,60,168 people including health workers, front line workers and elderly people. No AEFI cases were reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, around 1,67,558 people were vaccinated.