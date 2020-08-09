2,064 patients go home after recovery in a day

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out 25,148 Covid tests in the past 24 hours and the total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 10,79,657 on Saturday.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested reached 8.58 per cent. As many as 2,064 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far after being recovered stands at 65,124. The discharge rate stands at 70.32 per cent.

Around 2,949 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. Around 92,615 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state. The death toll in the past 24 hours stood at 51. The total death figure in the state has reached 2,005. Kolkata has witnessed 684 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 20 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 27,241. North 24-Parganas saw 653 new cases on Saturday and the total number of cases has reached 19,967 cases in North 24-Parganas.

It has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 9,550 Covid cases so far out of which 217 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Rukbanur Rahman, Trinamool Congress MLA Chapra in Nadia has tested positive for the Covid on Saturday. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city for kidney related ailments.

He complained about a fever a few days ago when he was in his constituency. Covid test was performed on the patient as he will undergo an operation. He has been shifted to Covid ward and his health condition is stable.