206 fresh Covid cases in state, 301 patients sent home in a day

Kolkata: Bengal on Thursday registered 206 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,70,787. As many as 5,55,491 — out of the total infected patients — have already been released from various hospitals. Out of them, 301 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.32 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped to 7.06 on Thursday. Bengal has so far carried out 80,81,172 Covid sample tests till Thursday, out of which 23,031 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Four people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,199. Kolkata has seen one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered two deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 3,079 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,485 people. Kolkata has seen 58 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,040. North 24-Parganas had so far seen a total of 1,21,982 cases, out of which 52 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 9 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,002. Hooghly has witnessed 9 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,460. Howrah has so far registered a total of 35,568 Covid cases so far, out of which 13 had been affected in the past 24 hours.

The state Health department has addressed 15,50,417 general queries till now. Out of which, around 821 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,74,431 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 3, out of which 389 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,82,502 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 560 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.

There are still around 200 safe homes operational across the state. The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 11,507. Around seven patients are currently staying in Safe Homes. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 58,705. Around 13,57,831 people have been released from home quarantine so far.

Around 69 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 4.42 on Thursday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.