202nd birth anniversary of Vidyasagar observed in city

kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday inaugurated the library at Vidyasagar Academy at Vidyasagar Street, on the occasion of 202nd birth anniversary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.



It was part of the celebration by the Department of Higher Education and the Vidyasagar Academy.

Basu came down heavily upon the central government, alleging, "History is being distorted. Puran is being mixed with history and imposed in the name of history. Around 200 years ago, during this kind of darkness when there were divisions being made in the society, Vidyasagar had stood up against all the divisions."

"There were few with him and many against him but no one was able to make him step down," while adding, "During this sort of a time, it is more important to take the works of Vidyasagar to other people in India as well," he said.

The Vidyasagar-Dinomoyee Puroskar was awarded to Ashish Khastagir and Anita Agnihotri. Khastgir has discussed 19th century prose and various non-current issues in more than seventy articles published in various journals and books.

While Agnihotri has worked as an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), parallel to this she also contributed as a writer to poetry and prose.

The Vidyasagar Memorial Lecture 2022 was delivered by Amiya Kumar Samanta who as an IPS officer has held various important posts under state and central government.