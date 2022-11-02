2022: Jagaddhatri Puja at Sir Gurudas Banerjee's house enters its 150th year

KOLKATA: The Jagaddhatri Puja in the house of Sir Gurudas Bandyopdhyay at Shasthitala off Narkeldanga, one of the oldest Puja in Kolkata, has entered its 150th year in 2022.



Knighted by the British, Sir Gurudas Banerjee (1844-1918) was the first Indian Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University. He became a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 1890. He started the Jagaddhatri Puja at his Shasthitala residence in 1872.

The Puja was held on November 2. Three sets of rituals, 'Satvik', 'Rajosik' and 'Tamoshik' are performed on a single day. Each ritual is marked by 'Anjali' and 'Aarati.' The morning 'Pushpanjani' is a part of the 'Satvik' rituals.

The 'Rajoshik' ritual is done in the afternoon and the 'Tamoshik' in the evening when a 'yajna' is held.

Sir Gurudas Banerjee was a key figure in post Bengal renaissance. He was an educationist and was associated with the national education movement.

The descendants of Bandyopadhyay family have all assembled to take part in the sesquicentennial celebration of Jagatdhatri puja.

The prime attraction of the Puja is the 'jatra' acted by the family members. In 2022, musical programme will be held to mark the occasion.

The children of the descendants of Sir Gurudas, Nabarupa Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have come from the United States and Australia. Anurupa Banerjee has come from the US to take part in the family gathering.

During the past two years the Puja was held as a low-key affair due to the pandemic.

Over the years, the scenario has changed but there is no change in the observance of the rituals.