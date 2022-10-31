2022-23 fiscal: In first six months, Civic body collects revenue worth Rs 1,099 cr

kolkata: The revenue collection by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for the first six months (April to September) of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal has been quite impressive with an additional earning of Rs 400 crore in comparison to the first six months of the last financial year.



In the first six months, KMC's revenue collection has clocked Rs 1,099 crore which was Rs 737 crore during the corresponding period last year. The collection from property tax has emerged as a major contributor with earnings in this respect being Rs 700 crore. Last year in the corresponding period property tax collection was Rs 510 crore.

The building department's contribution to KMC's exchequer has been Rs 189 crore which is double than the previous year's collection of Rs 88 crore. The revenue collection from the License department has been Rs 46 crore which was Rs 41 crore during the corresponding period last year. The market department of the KMC has contributed Rs 30 crore this year against Rs 14 crore last year. The solid waste management department has registered a collection of Rs 22 crore this year up from Rs 15 crore last year.

Under the instructions of Mayor Firhad Hakim, the assessment department of KMC had organised camps at several housing complexes for the completion of pending mutations and assessments.

Camps were also held in the refugee colonies of the city that have been regularised from time-to-time and free-hold title deeds have been provided to the residents of these colonies.