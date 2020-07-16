200 students from RKM schools get first division

Kolkata: The schools run by the Ramakrishna Mission have done spectacularlty well in the Madhyamik Examination in 2020.



Aritra Maiti of Ramakrishna Mission Boy's Home High School, Rahara have scored 690 marks to secure third position. Out of two hundred students who had appeared for the Madhyamik examination, all have passed in first division. Thirty two orphans had appeared from the school and all had secured first division marks while 18 of them got star marks.

Of the 123 students who had appeared from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, all got first division. One hundred and twelve students got 90 per cent and above. Aparameyo Chakraborty, Rajdeep Biswas and Soumyadeep Sarkar got 682, 681 and 681 respectively. Out of 98 students who had appeared from Manasadwip RKM School, 89 got first division while 9 were placed in the second division.

Three students of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandira, Malda, Aayan Seth, Debanjan Dey and Sayan Karmakar have secured 10th position in the merit list of Madhyamik examination.

Of 84 students who had appeared from Asansol Ramakrishna Mission School, 43 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks. The highest marks obtained was 680. All the 18 tribal boys and 28 tribal girls have cleared the Madhyamik examination from Ramakrishna Mision Vidyamandira ( Ekalavya Model Residential School), Jhargram.