200 LF workers jump ship to TMC in Kumarganj

BALURGHAT: In a significant political development, around 200 Left Front workers from Kumarganj block joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday evening, in presence of local party MLA Toraf Hussein Mondal.



Mondal later conducted a meeting with the newly joined workers and handed over the party flag to them. CPI(M) leader of Bhour Gram Panchayat Afjal Mondal is also among them, said Mondal.

A party insider said that there had been speculation that a group of Left Front workers led by Afjal could join Trinamool. A few of them had also hinted about the probability of shifting.

Visibly overwhelmed after joining the new party, Afjal said: "I think Mamata Banerjee is the sole political leader in the country who fights relentlessly against the communal BJP. The saffron party is misguiding people in the name of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). It is high time and it is our duty to extend our support to her so that she can fight with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah more effectively."

Another newly-joined worker said: "We are fortunate enough to join Trinamool as Mamata Banerjee always thinks for the betterment and development of common people."

Political observers feel that the development will definitely prove beneficial for the ruling party. "Some other workers from different political parties including Congress, BJP and Left Front are likely to join the TMC banner soon," said an observer.