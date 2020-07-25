200-bed Covid ward likely to be operational by Aug second week

Kolkata: The proposed Covid ward at the Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital would be made operational within the second week of August. The process of putting in place adequate infrastructure has been undertaken by the hospital authorities and the Health department.



According to sources in the dental college, a dedicated Covid ward would be thrown open on the fifth floor of the new building with a capacity of nearly 200 beds. The entire fifth floor has already been dedicated to building infrastructure. Hospital authorities and Health department officials are taking all possible measures to isolate the Covid ward from the other departments of the dental college.

A separate entrance would be made for transporting Covid infected patients. As the main entrance of the new building of the Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital is used by students, doctors and patients alike, a separate entrance will be used which will directly lead to the elevator dedicated for ferrying Covid patients. Arrangements are made in such a manner that non-Covid dental patients, doctors and staff members would have no access to the lift and the fifth floor. The lift meant for the Covid patients would be shuttling between the ground floor and the fifth floor. Senior Health department officials have also visited the new building of the hospital to examine the existing infrastructure.

"The fifth floor of the new building which has been dedicated to Covid treatment was used as an academy classroom. Now, online classes are being held. There are plans to hold various classes at the old building of the dental college. There are 4-5 classrooms in the old building also including digital ones. Three departments which are currently situated at the new building such as oral surgery, prosthodontics and conservative may be shifted to the old building," sources said. The old building and the new structure of the Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital are situated on either side of AJC Bose Road near Moulali.