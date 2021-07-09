200 acres of unused plots of DPL to be sold to generate revenue

Kolkata: About 200 acres of unused plots of land that belongs to Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL) is set to be sold out and the generated revenue will be utilised for revival of the loss making utility.



A few days ago Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the state power minister Aroop Biswas to handover files related to the same to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi. She also gave necessary direction to the state Public Works Department minister Moloy Ghatak in this connection.

The unused plots owned by DPL are in Howrah, Hooghly and Burdwan. Many of these plots are even getting encroached. In such a situation the state government is marching ahead to sell out the plots so that the utility can be revived.