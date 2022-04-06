20-yr-old man held for possessing arm, showing off pistol in video

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested for showing off a pistol in a video footage in Mograhat of South 24-Parganas on Monday night.

According to sources, recently a video went viral on social media where a youth was seen showing off a pistol. As soon as the video was spotted by the police, cops started searching for the youth identified as Imran Khan aged around 20 years. On Monday night police tracked Khan in the Bilandpur area of Mograhat. A police team led by the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mitun Dey nabbed Khan on Monday night and seized the pistol from his possession.

Police came to know that Khan is involved in several antisocial activities in the area.

Later police launched a special search operation and arrested two more persons identified as Selim Sheikh and Alauddin Sheikh from Usti for their involvement in arms dealing. Police recovered eight improvised firearms and a few rounds of bullets from the duo. The arrested persons are being interrogated to find out from where they had procured the arms and what their intention was. Others may be involved in the racket.