20 crude bombs recovered from bus, one held

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Galsi after police recovered 20 crude bombs from a South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus on Tuesday evening on National Highway 2 after being informed about suspicious movement of a man by the Army Intelligence unit in Panagarh.

On Tuesday afternoon, the information was shared with the Galsi police station. Accordingly, a police team was assigned to intercept the bus. Around 5:35 pm, the police team intercepted the bus at Kulgaria.

During search of the bus, a man behaving suspiciously was spotted. The suspect identified as Md. Sarfaraz

was detained and cops found a cardboard box under the seat. After evacuating all the passengers the cardboard board was taken to a safe place. Cops found 20 crude bombs inside it.

Later, police took the bombs and Ansari to Galsi police station, where a case was registered. During interrogation, Ansari told the police that a man identified as Ibrahim Khan alias Ahsan Alam of Anjuman Road, Entally in Kolkata had given him the bombs. He instructed Ansari to carry those to Panagarh by bus. Police have seized Ansari's mobile phone.