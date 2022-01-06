20 cops test +ve in Bhowanipore PS; Commissioner of Bidhannagar City Police infected

Kolkata: Fifty two more Kolkata Police personnel have tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

Till date 166 Kolkata Police personnel have been tested Covid positive.

According to sources, in past few days around 20 cops of Bhowanipore police station were found Covid infected. The police station has been condoned off so that not more than one person cannot enter. People who are coming to the police station are being allowed to enter only one one at a time.

On Tuesday night another Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP) ranked police officer was tested Covid positive. Several traffic cops of East traffic guard were also tested Covid positive on Tuesday as well. Due to increase in Covid cases among the police personnel, Kolkata Police has instructed the police stations and traffic guards to take precautionary measures and follow the Covid protocols accordingly while performing their duties. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Bidhannagar City Police, Supratim Sarkar also tested Covid positive.

At present he is in home isolation. Apart from Sarkar, six more cops of Bidhannagar City Police also tested Covid positive. Among them one police personnel has been admitted in the Bidhannagar sub divisional hospital while other are staying in home isolation.