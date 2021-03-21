20 BJP leaders resign over nomination of TMC turncoats

Kolkata: The agitation against the Trinamool turncoats continue in BJP with senior party leaders tendering resignation across the state in protest.About 20 party functionaries in Nadia Dakshin have tendered resignation in protest against fielding of Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, a TMC turncoat from Ranaghat North West seat. Ashoke Chakraborty, president of nadia Dakshin in a letter to the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh satated that he had been working for the party since 1995 and had always remained loyal to the party.

The fielding of Chatterjee had tarnished the image of the

party. The party leaders were shocked when his name was announced as the candidate. BJP had earlier brought allegation of corruption against him. Chakraborty wrote fielding of such a candidate would affect the poll prospect of the party and requested Ghosh to change the candidate. In Kalna (SC) seat, BJP workers began to campaign for Debaprasad Bag in protest against the nomination of Biswajit Kundu, a TMC turncoat from the seat.

Senior party leaders and their counterpart in RSS have

criticized the party decision to field TMC turncoats in the forthcoming Assembly election from across the state in the social media.

The RSS leaders have threatened the party to take action if the state unit does not give up Trinamulisation of the party.

Preferring anonymity they said: "It is most unfortunate that the state BJP is now being guided by TMC turncoats who have not

idea of the party."