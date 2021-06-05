20-bedded safe home starts in city

KOLKATA: Dr Shashi Panja, minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare inaugurated a safe home facility at the North Maternity Home of Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Darjipara, in North Kolkata.



There are 20 beds at the safe home along with 20 Oxygen concentrators and Oxygen cylinders. There are six doctors. This is for the first time medicinal plants are kept at a safe home facility as they release Oxygen. Dr Panja said that because of constant monitoring of the state government and awareness among people, the number of people inflicted with the disease had gone down in Kolkata. "We should be conscious and wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing are a must to defeat the third wave," she said. Atin Ghosh, Trinamool Congress MLA and member , board of administrators, KMC was also present at the inaugural function.

Meanwhile, Chandrima Bhattacharya, state urban Development and Municipal affairs minister and Aroop Biswas, state Power minister were present at the inauguration of a vaccination camp at Rabindra Sarobar stadium. Sports organiser Swapan (Babun) Banerjee was also present at the function.

The camp was organised by Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers in collaboration with AMRI hospital. The staffs, artisans, jewellery craftsmen were vaccinated. Bhattacharya thanked the organisers for their effort.