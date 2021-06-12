2-yr extension for Presidency University V-C

KOLKATA: The state government has extended the tenure of Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University Anuradha Lohia till June 10, 2023.

The Higher Education department had sent the proposal regarding the extension of Lohia's term to Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar on June 3. Sources said the Chancellor had not yet approved the department's proposal. "It has been considered that the office of the V-C is the highest academic and administrative office of the university and it is not at all desirable that such an important office remains vacant in the interest of the university as well as the students and the employees," mentions the notice.