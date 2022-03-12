2-yr exemption on road tax, registration fee for electric and CNG vehicles

kolkata: Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for Finance ( Independent charge) has proposed to exempt registration fees and road tax of battery operated two wheelers and four wheelers for the next two years from 2022-23 financial year.



She also proposed exemption of registration fee and road tax on all categories of CNG vehicles for the next two years from 2022-23 financial year.

The state government is coming in a big way to use electric vehicles across the state. About 1000 electric buses will be introduced in phases.

Discussions are on with the electric companies to set up more charging stations across the city.

The first electric buses were introduced in New Town three years ago.

Three routes are being operated. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the ministers use battery operated cars. Earlier, Transport minister Firhad Hakim had said before plying electric vehicles, proper infrastructure would have to be developed.

"Plans are being made as to where these electric vehicles will ply. We are planning where the charging stations of the electric vehicles will be set up," he had pointed out. The minister had also said Kolkata would have only e-vehicles and CNG vehicles by 2030.