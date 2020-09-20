2 youths stabbed to death by drunk friend

Kolkata: Two youths were stabbed to death by their friend at Kotwali in West Midnapore district following a brawl during a picnic.



Police said the victims, Rajesh Das and Tanmoy Mallik, and the accused, Bappa Nayak, were engaged in the flower selling business.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all three organised a picnic on Friday night when they consumed alcohol. A scuffle broke out when Bappa stabbed both of them with a sharp weapon. He then went to Kotwali police station and confessed. Rajesh and Tanmoy were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. Their bodies were sent for autopsy.

The police are yet to ascertain the exact reason but suspect an old rivalry. Family members of all three have informed the police that they had not seen anything unnatural in the past few days.