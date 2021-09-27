2 youths from state feared drowned in Talsari

kolkata: Two youths from Madhyamgram were feared to have drowned in the sea in Talsari of Odisha on Sunday afternoon.



According to sources, the youths, identified as Avradeep Bagaria and Debarshi Singh, both aged around 23 years went to Digha on Sunday along with six other people.

The team went to Talsari beach in Odisha, which is adjacent to Digha in the afternoon. All eight of them were bathing in the sea when Bagaria and Singh went missing.

Other people went to the shore and informed local people. Subsequently, Talsari Marine police station was informed. Disaster Management Group (DMG) divers conducted search operations but failed to locate any of the missing youths. Digha Coastal police station and other adjacent police stations of Odisha have been informed. It may be mentioned that the cyclonic storm Gulab is scheduled to make its landfall somewhere in bordering areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.