2 women 'raped' in separate incidents on New Year's Eve

Kolkata: Two women were allegedly gang-raped on the night of December 31 at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas and Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur.



It may be mentioned that one of the accused has been identified as Ratan Das, who was one of the accused in the Sourav Chowdhury murder case at Bamangachhi.

According to sources, a woman from Bongaon, who works at a shopping mall in Barasat, was staying at Duttapukur. On Tuesday night, five youths went to her house and asked the landlord to open the gate. When the landlord came out he found that they were drunk. When he asked them to leave, the accused youths allegedly assaulted him and went inside the woman's room. While one of the youths was beating the landlord, the others allegedly raped the woman and fled.

On Wednesday, locals came to know about the incident and informed police. Later, the woman lodged a complaint against the youths. Police have arrested three youths including Das and are trying to locate other two.

In a separate incident, another woman was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday night at Kaliaganj in North 24-Parganas. According to sources, the woman works at a hotel in Dhankoil area of Kaliaganj. On Tuesday night at around 10 pm, she was allegedly abducted while returning home.

She was then taken to an abandoned place by two persons and raped. After the duo left, the driver of the car using which the woman

was abducted allegedly raped her as well and left her on the street.

Meanwhile, her family members started looking for the woman as she had not returned home. Late on Tuesday night, they found her crying in the middle of the street and took her to a hospital.

On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged at Kaliaganj police station, following which two accused persons identified as Shibu Burman and Nakul Mohanta were arrested. Cops are trying to find out the third accused person.