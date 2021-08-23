2 women from Sabang get National Handicraft Award

KOLKATA: Two women from Sabang in West Midnapore received the National Handicraft Award in recognition of their outstanding contribution in making Maslandi Madur.



Gauri Rani Jana and Gauri Bala Das have received award for their skills in the unique art of Sabang.

Besides using the art in making simple mat, they are now also using the same for crafting dining table mats, hand bags, yoga mat, etc.

Manas Bhunia, local MLA and Water Resources Investigation and Development minister, visited their house. He said: "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the setting up a Madur Hub at Sabang on a 2 acre plot."