2 women die in separate cases

Kolkata: Mysterious deaths of two women have been reported from two different parts of the city on Saturday. A 60-year-old woman died after her clothes caught fire while performing worship at her residence. The incident occurred at Kasba and the victim has been identified as Manjula Dutta. She was taken to a local nursing home where she succumbed to her injuries. Post mortem is being conducted on the victim to ascertain the cause.



In another incident, the family members of Nafisa Naaz (25) who died at her in-laws house under Karaya police station lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the victim's husband and his family members might have killed the woman. They claimed that the accused husband demanded many things as dowry during the marriage. As her family failed to meet the demands, the woman had been murdered. A probe has been initiated into both the incidents.