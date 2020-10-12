2 truck drivers killed

Kolkata: Two truck drivers were killed after their vehicles loaded with stones had a head-on collision in Nadia district on Sunday morning. The accident took place on the National Highway 12 near Dwijendra Setu in Dhubulia police station area. According to the police, one of the two drivers lost control and their vehicles collided with each other. Meanwhile, traffic movement on the highway was disrupted for about an hour due to the accident. The deceased were identified as Firoz Biswas, 24, was a resident of Nakashipara in Nadia. Ali Sheikh, 19, was a resident of Rajgram in the Muraroi police station area in Birbhum.