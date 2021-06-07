2 Trinamool workers shot dead

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress workers were shot dead at Nakashipara in Nadia on Sunday morning.

According to sources, on Sunday around 9 am, three youths identified as Tentul Dafadar, Mohidul Dafadar and Aksad Sheikh were riding a motorcycle through the Kalibas area of Nakashipara. Suddenly around 10 miscreants riding motorcycles surrounded the trio and they fell down on the road in panic. The miscreants fired several bullets at Tentul and Mohidul.

One of the accused persons allegedly stabbed Mohidul as well. When local people were seen coming to the spot, the miscreants fled.

Sheikh who was accompanying the deceased persons also tried to flee but was nabbed by the locals. Later it was found that he had asked the duo to accompany him. Later he was handed over to the police. It is suspected that Sheikh had played a vital role behind the double murder. A probe has been initiated to find out the motive.