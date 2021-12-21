2 travellers from Ireland & UK test +ve; 414 new cases

KOLKATA: One female patient, who had returned from Ireland on December 10 tested positive for Covid later during follow-up, while another person was found Covid positive after returning from the UK. The female patient has been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital while the other has been kept under home isolation. Samples of both the patients have been sent for genome sequencing.



Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty said: "Another male patient was found positive Omicron positive at New Delhi on December 10 and admitted there. After his report came negative, the patient was discharged and returned to Kolkata on Monday. He has been put under home isolation along with his wife and daughter who were negative."

Meanwhile, Bengal has seen a dip in Covid infection on Monday with 414 cases being reported while on Sunday the state had seen 565 new Covid cases. On Saturday, the figure stood at 556.

State has reported 7 Covid deaths on Monday from 9 deaths on Sunday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,27,490 on Monday out of which 16,00,340 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Monday went up to 1.84 percent on Monday from what stood at 1.53 percent.

Around 22,490 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,10,26,972 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 62:38 on Monday. The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,474 on Monday from 7,489 on Sunday. As many as 422 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State went up to 1.57 percent on Monday from 1.56 percent on Sunday. As many as 19,676 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Monday.