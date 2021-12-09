2 TMC leaders expelled for anti-party activities

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelled Satchidananda Banerjee and Tanima Chatterjee for anti-party activities. Banerjee is contesting as an independent candidate from ward 72, where the Trinamool Congress candidate, Sandip Bakshi, is the sitting ward coordinator.



Tanima Chatterjee, sister of Subrata Mukherjee, is contesting from ward 68 as an independent candidate.

Ratan Malakar, who had filed nomination to contest from ward 73 as an independent candidate after failing to get ticket, withdrew his candidature following intervention of senior party leaders.

Satchidananda Banerjee is likely to put up a stiff fight against the sitting ward coordinator Bakshi because of his popularity.

He was the chairman of KMC between 2000-2005, when Subrata Mukherjee was the mayor. Known to be man of work, Banerjee—a veteran politician—has enormous popularity in the area as an effective city father. Banerjee said he was no longer a party member since 2016.

TMC candidate from ward 143 Christina Biswas is leaving no stones unturned to ensure victory. She is visiting every household and requesting people to cast their votes in favour of TMC. The area came under the jurisdiction of KMC in less than a decade ago.

The sitting ward coordinator, Indrajit Bhattacharya, died some years ago. Local MLA Sovan Chatterjee withdrew himself much before the Assembly election.

Under such a situation, local Trinamool Congress workers tried to provide civic amenities to the local people and stand by them in times of need.

Biswas is actively involved in social activities. Her contacts with local people have put her far ahead of other Left Front and BJP candidates.